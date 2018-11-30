5 times Finn Balor didn't get what he deserved

Balor is very popular with the fans

Finn Balor is currently getting Claymore Kicked in the face by Drew McIntyre on nearly every episode of Raw. His last win was on the 5th November episode of Raw where he defeated Dolph Ziggler with a roll-up.

Balor is a talented in-ring performer and he also connects well with the audiences. His demon persona is very popular with the fans and it has been protected well by the WWE. However, the same cannot be said for Balor's normal persona. The way he has been booked is baffling and confusing.

But this is not the first time that Balor has been underused or de-pushed. There were multiple times when he was red hot but WWE did not capitalize on his popularity and pushed him to the background. Here we take a look at the 5 instances when Finn Balor was not made to look like a big deal.

#5 Not doing anything after his return from injury

The first ever Universal Champion

Finn Balor's main roster start was nothing short of fantastic. He pinned Roman Reigns clean on his Raw debut and became the first ever Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. However, an injury to his shoulder sustained in the Championship match forced him to relinquish his title the very next day.

Balor sat on the sidelines for more than 7 months and returned on Raw after WrestleMania 33. He took part in a six-man tag match alongside none other than Seth Rollins which was really baffling as Balor was willing to team with Rollins even after knowing that it was Rollins who put him out of action for so long.

Even after returning, Balor was booked to defeat lower enhancement talents like Curt Hawkins and was not featured in any prominent feud. He missed many PPVs as there was no place for him to be on the card.

