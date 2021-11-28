5 times WWE fans turned a heel into a face

In modern-day WWE, being a squeaky clean babyface is virtually impossible. The audience is unwilling to invest in typical do-gooders. Characters such as the underdog Bryan Danielson are exceedingly rare and often work only when there is an element of reality attached to the storyline.

For instance, WWE unsuccessfully tried to push Roman Reigns as a babyface for several years. The former Shield member finally made it as a top star once he turned heel and became The Tribal Chief -- a ruthless boss and trashtalker. He's much more comfortable as a performer now and a potential babyface turn could be very lucrative for Roman Reigns down the line.

It's now almost imperative that a wrestler has a run as a villain and gets to express their personality before they can go on to become a fan favorite. With that being said, here are five times WWE fans have turned a heel into a face.

#5 Six-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan

At No Way Out 2002, Hulk Hogan returned to WWE for the first time in nearly nine years. Although the Invasion was a thing of the past, the nWo had finally arrived. His heel persona had taken WCW to unprecedented heights, but WWE fans had a different relationship with Hogan.

By the time WrestleMania 18 and his dream match with The Rock came around, there was a clamor for the return of the red and yellow hero. The crowd in Toronto cheered for their childhood idol in a bout that turned out to be a classic.

Hogan parted ways with the nWo after the match and turned babyface. The wave of nostalgia carried him all the way to a sixth WWE Championship reign when he defeated Triple H at Backlash 2002.

