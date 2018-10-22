×
5 Times WWE Finishers went wrong

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    22 Oct 2018, 00:28 IST

Every wrestler has botched a few moves in their careers. It's nothing to be ashamed of. These professionally trained athletes spend years perfecting their craft in an effort to put on a show for their audience, but nobody is perfect.

You'd be hardpressed to find one performer in the entire world that hasn't slipped during some point in one of their matches. Sadly for these WWE Superstars, some of these moments were caught on live TV or PPV.

Today, we're looking at five of the best, or worst, times that WWE Superstars couldn't quite pull off their finishers. And, surprisingly enough, we will begin our list with the Apex Predator himself, Randy Orton.

#5 Randy Orton misses the RKO

The RKO has almost always been a fantastic looking move...almost
The RKO has almost always been a fantastic looking move...almost

The RKO is one of the greatest finishers in the WWE's history. Fast, lethal, and something that can be hit in almost any situation, Randy Orton's iconic move has somehow surpassed the wrestling realm, becoming a meme in and of itself.

Orton has been dishing out RKOs on unsuspecting opponents for well over a decade now, but it hasn't always been a smooth ride.

In a match which featured Evolution taking on Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam in a 3-on-2 handicap match on January 26th, 2004, Orton was supposed to finish the match by quickly disposing of Chris Jericho while the ref's back was turned. An RKO to Jericho would save Batista from tapping out.

However, whether Jericho missed his cue or Orton misjudged the timing, Orton completely missed Y2J, falling flat on his back in front of a raucous crowd. Orton would run back across the ring and finally plant Jericho with the RKO, but in a pretty awkward spot that left the crowd laughing at the Legend Killer.

