5 Times WWE Hell in a Cell caused real injuries

Jim Ross once said that WWE Hell in a Cell is a perverse, vile, and diabolical structure that has been custom-built for injury – and that was before The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the cell.

Since that famous match, the expectations for WWE Hell in a Cell encounters have been sky-high. Some Superstars have tried to top Foley’s incredible feat from King of the Ring 1998, while others have created new ways to entertain fans inside the steel structure.

Although many Superstars leave WWE Hell in a Cell unscathed, plenty of high-profile names have sustained legitimate injuries after competing inside the cell.

In this article, let’s take a look at five times that WWE stars suffered real injuries due to WWE Hell in a Cell matches.

#5 Brock Lesnar (WWE Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker)

Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WWE Hell in a Cell 2015 in the final match of their legendary rivalry.

When the two men faced off 18 months earlier at WrestleMania 30, it was The Undertaker who suffered a legitimate injury. In fact, his injury – a concussion, suffered in the early stages of the match – was so severe that he could not remember anything that happened that night.

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2015, Lesnar was the Superstar who required treatment after the show.

WWE reported that he needed nine staples to close the cut that he sustained to his head during the match.

“During his Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar suffered a large gash on his head after being pushed face-first into the steel ring post. The gash required medical attention during the contest, and WWE.com has learned that The Beast Incarnate received as many as nine staples following the match.”

While Lesnar’s WWE Hell in a Cell injury was not significant, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that Vince McMahon was “upset” backstage.

“Blood, which is frowned upon by WWE, was a huge part of the match with both Lesnar and Undertaker clearly wanting to bleed, as opposed to it being an accident.”

Meltzer added that nothing was said to the Superstars about the amount of blood involved in the match, but McMahon ordered a doctor to go to the ring and have the blood wiped off Lesnar’s face.