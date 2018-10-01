5 Times WWE Hinted AJ Styles Is The Real Face Of WWE

Is he the face of the company?

Possibly the greatest wrestler in the world today, AJ Styles has become a franchise hit in the WWE and has managed to solidify his position as an 'all time great'.

Nobody can question the WWE Champion's ability to move between the ropes. The Phenomenal One, even at this age, continues to deliver epic encounters and in the process, elevates the credibility of his opponents as well.

Superstars like Stone Cold, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and John Cena have expressed their tremendous adulation for the 41-year old on multiple occasions, and have tipped as the man to beat in the WWE today.

While Roman Reigns rules Monday Night Raw as the company's golden boy, AJ Styles has managed to built a phenomenal reputation within the company in such a short amount of time.

Often recognized as the House that AJ Styles built, SmackDown Live's progression has definitely catapulted the Phenomenal One to the top of the company today.

Despite performing for TNA and NJPW, the WWE Champion's alleged push suggests that Vince McMahon certainly believes in the 41-year old technician.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and look into the 5 times WWE hinted that AJ Styles is the real face of the WWE.

#1 Vince McMahon personally called Shawn Michaels to return for an epic showdown with AJ Styles

A dream encounter

Not many superstars in the WWE have reached the legendary status as quick as Shawn Michaels. HBK has earned a worldwide reputation in the business of being the last of his kind.

However, there's only one superstar who possesses some similar qualities as him, and his name is AJ Styles.

While the fans have always dreamed of seeing these two square off against one another in a dream match, different constraints have coerced it from not happening.

But, there was a legitimate time when Vince McMahon personally called the Show Stopper and asked if he would be interested in working with AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.

The Phenomenal One posted a photo shopped image of the two confronting each other, and broke the entire internet. Since the WWE Champion possesses such credibility today, the Chairman took notice and personally inquired about HBK's interest.

While the match was eventually scrapped, the fact that Mr. McMahon even went ahead to ask HBK for a dream encounter against a man who once ruled TNA, proves how much belief he has in the Phenomenal One.

