5 Times WWE matches began with a Superstar not knowing the finish

Everybody knows that WWE outcomes are pre-determined, but did you know that some matches have started with at least one of the participants not knowing what is going to happen at the end?

While this is obviously extremely rare, plenty of WWE Superstars have revealed in out-of-character interviews that they once went out to the ring without being 100 percent sure on whether they were going to win or lose.

On one occasion in 2019, several WWE Superstars competed in a match for 18 minutes before a mystery opponent appeared and ended up walking away with the victory.

Two decades earlier, four WWE Superstars began a tag team match on an episode of WWE Sunday Night Heat, even though they did not have a plan or any idea on how the match was going to come to an end.

In this article, let’s find out the full details behind those two stories, plus three others, as we take a look at five times that WWE matches started with at least one Superstar being uncertain of the finish.

#5 Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant (WWE WrestleMania 3)

Hulk Hogan retained his WWE Championship against Andre The Giant

Hulk Hogan’s victory over Andre The Giant at WWE WrestleMania 3 has gone down as one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

Speaking on The Steve Austin Show in 2019, Hogan revealed that he was unsure whether he was going to body slam his legendary opponent or whether he was even going to be allowed to win the match.

Advertisement

“When we went out to WrestleMania 3, I was really upset and worried about what we were doing and the finish. Andre kept telling me, ‘Don’t worry.’ I asked him about the slam. ‘Don’t worry.’ Am I going over or are you going over? ‘Don’t worry.’ So I actually went out there not knowing what we were doing or what the finish was. Nothing.”

One night before WWE WrestleMania 3, Hogan gave WWE Chairman Vince McMahon a move-by-move plan of how he expected the match to go.

Although Hogan usually called his matches in the ring, McMahon wanted an idea of how the match could materialize because he had concerns about the condition of Andre’s back.

Hogan said he would have been “f***ing dead” if Andre knew he did that, as the Frenchman always wanted his matches to play out naturally in the ring.

The Hulkster added that he thinks McMahon might have told Andre what to do in the match, as everything that happened is exactly what Hogan had written down. However, to this day, he is still not sure whether or not Andre was given any instructions.