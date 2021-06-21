5 times WWE pulled a match from pay-per-view at last minute – Roman Reigns’ Hell in a Cell match, Becky Lynch's dream match compromised

WWE is not immune to the consequences of situations that are beyond their control. Writers tend to build up a feud to set up good matches at pay-per-views. However, unforeseen circumstances have forced the promotion to cancel its biggest matches in the past. Interestingly, these last-minute changes in decisions have caused a monumental impact on top superstars and their storylines.

This article will discuss five times when WWE had to pull a match from pay-per-view, its direct impact on the superstars involved. So, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE SmackDown)

Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown

In the weeks leading up to WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, The Usos got the opportunity to challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Jey and Jimmy Uso came close to losing twice against The Mysterios on the same night. This didn’t sit well with Universal Champion and their cousin, Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” interfered in the second title match and unleashed hell upon the father-son duo.

His brutal attack on Dominik prompted Rey Mysterio to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. This was also going to be the masked superstar’s first-ever Hell in a Cell match. Their match was confirmed for the upcoming pay-per-view, but WWE suddenly announced a significant change of plans.

The match was moved to SmackDown's final show before Hell in a Cell. It was done on Rey Mysterio’s demand as he refused to wait until the pay-per-view to get his hands on the “Head of the Table”. Ultimately, the blue brand featured a Hell in a Cell match for the first time in WWE history. Both Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio delivered excellent performances in this match.

Rey was the first to gain dominance as he relied on swift moves and creative assaults in the WWE SmackDown main event. Reigns initially struggled to keep up with Rey Mysterio’s offense. However, he soon found a window of opportunity to turn things around. He swung his opponent from corner to corner and constantly slammed him against the cell wall.

Go home. Stay home.

And if you come back to MY ring…

You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021

In the end, Reigns forced his opponent to tap out and retained his WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately for the one-half of Smack Down Tag Team Champions, Roman Reigns was not yet done. He continued his assault on Rey Mysterio to make a strong statement.

Following the show, Paul Heyman issued an open challenge on behalf of Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will step up to face the “Tribal Chief”.

