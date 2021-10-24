5 Times WWE acknowledged released superstars on TV recently 

WWE has released several superstars over the past two years. So the company should be forgiven for forgetting to take out their ex-employees in video packages.

Interestingly, the company tries its best to remove as many references to stars that they no longer own the rights to. However, several names have fallen through the gaps, leading WWE Universe to spot them on TV.

The following list looks at just five times WWE has inadvertently shown a released superstar as part of their programming in recent years.

#5. Drew McIntyre references Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman collided for the WWE Championship just weeks before the former Universal Champion was released from WWE.

While the release came as a huge surprise, the company moved the feud between Lashley and McIntyre into Hell in a Cell.

As part of the contract signing ahead of their WWE Championship match, McIntyre referenced Braun Strowman as part of his promo. As seen in the video above, McIntyre states: "I want a match where nobody else can lose on my behalf."

Lashley pinned Strowman at Backlash, and McIntyre had nothing else to do. The latter got his rematch at Hell in a Cell, which he lost.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe It will now be Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in a triple threat match! 🤯 #WWERAW It will now be Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in a triple threat match! 🤯#WWERAW https://t.co/3s9TXR0iFd

Strowman has now sat out his non-compete clause and was part of EC3's Free The Narrative show a few weeks ago. The Monster Among Men has been linked to IMPACT Wrestling and AEW in recent weeks but is yet to confirm his next step in the wrestling world.

