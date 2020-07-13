5 times WWE recycled another Superstar's entrance theme

Did you know that Randy Orton and CM Punk shared a theme?

WWE has recycled some of the best known themes in their history

WWE has recycled some interesting themes over the years

Entrance music is something that defines a wrestler and it's how the WWE Universe knows who is making their way to the ring before they appear. Over the years, many current and former WWE stars have made their entrance music an integral part of their character and been able to make it as unique as possible.

Whilst many of the company's biggest stars have more than one entrance theme, (Triple H has at least two that he alternates or sometimes uses at the same time) there are others who have been handed a theme that was once used by another star before them.

Here are some stars who have shared the same entrance music at different times in recent WWE history.

#5 Alica Fox and Maria

Maria Kanellis and Alicia Fox may have had very similar careers in WWE at one point, but the two women came through very different routes into WWE.

Alicia Fox was scouted as a model and was first seen as Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner back in 2008 whilst Maria was part of the annual Diva Search and was best remembered as a backstage interviewer.

When Maria was asked to lace up her wrestling boots, before she was handed a song that was originally meant for Stacy Keibler in 2007, Maria made her way to the ring to a theme that later became known as Alicia Fox's.

The theme which was known as "Pa Pa Pa Party" was debuted as the former Divas Champion's third WWE theme and one that she used up until she seemingly retired from the company earlier this year.

Maria went on to use Zebrahead's With Legs Like That, before leaving WWE and returning with a very different theme alongside her husband.

