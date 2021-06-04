5 Times WWE Superstars broke down backstage after a match 

The vast majority of wrestlers work to learn their craft for years before they're able to garner the attention of WWE. For many of them, signing for the company allows them to live out their dream.

WWE is the biggest wrestling company and it's not often that the opportunity to set records or make history comes up. This can present a huge moment for the careers of the Superstars that are involved and can lead to quite an emotional reactional reaction both on and off-screen.

Many stars have broken down in the ring following a huge match, a surprise Championship victory, or have even gone on to share their feelings on social media where they have a much more open forum.

That being said, the following list looks at just five times WWE Superstars have broken down backstage following a match.

#5. Bianca Belair breaks down after creating history at WWE WrestleMania 37

Heading into WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair had failed to lift a Championship in her short WWE career.

In one fell swoop, the EST of WWE was able to become part of the first women's singles WrestleMania headline match and lift the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks easily stole the show on night one of WrestleMania and when the new Women's Champion walked through the curtain and embraced her husband and fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford, it evoked quite the reaction.

Belair's reaction to making history and winning her first championship in WWE was shared on the company's Instagram account following the show so the WWE Universe could see just how much this moment meant to her.

Before Belair headed backstage, her husband was allowed to come out to the ring to celebrate the victory with her, whilst her opponent Sasha Banks broke character whilst on the floor outside the ring.

Whilst not seen as part of the WrestleMania show that aired live on the WWE Network, Banks was seen by fans at ThunderDome smiling about the fact that Belair had been able to lift the Women's Championship for the first time.

Banks had also created history as the youngest female to the main event, WrestleMania, so The Boss definitely had a lot to smile about that night despite losing her Women's Championship.

Earlier in the year, Belair and Ford shared an emotional moment backstage following The EST's Royal Rumble victory.

