5 times WWE stars challenged for a TNA Wrestling title

The ongoing WWE-TNA partnership has made headlines all around the world with the unpredictable storylines that have been featured over the past few months, involving stars from both brands. While TNA stars like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry have popped up in the Stamford-based company, it’s been equally surprising to see the company's talent stepping into TNA rings for gold.

This inter-promotional setup has ended up featuring a number of dream matches that seemed to be impossible with the deal. Several superstars have stepped up to challenge for TNA titles with undeniable excitement. Let’s check out a few times WWE stars competed for TNA's championships.

#5. Former WWE star Riley Osborne competed for the TNA X-Division Championship

Once a standout on NXT, Riley Osborne made a surprising headline by competing at TNA Emergence in the high-stakes Ultimate X match. While he was a part of the NXT roster, the star punched his ticket to TNA Emergence in a massive title clash.

The Ultimate X match featured some of the greatest high-flyers in the industry, and Osborne managed to make a name for himself. While he didn’t walk away with the X-Division Championship, his involvement is still cherished by fans.

#4. Lexis King challenged Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship

The unpredictable Lexis King shocked fans when he turned up in TNA and immediately set his sights on Moose. Though Moose had previously held the TNA World Title, he was a reigning X-Division Champion when King confronted him.

Despite falling short against the powerhouse, Lexis King’s TNA appearance enhanced his popularity in the industry. The match ended up in Moose’s favor and cemented his position at the top of the industry as the champion.

#3. Cora Jade competed for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Cora Jade stunned everyone when she confronted Masha Slamovich and earned a shot at the TNA Knockouts World Championship. At TNA Sacrifice on March 14, 2025, the former NXT Superstar made headlines with an incredible performance for the gold. Jade nearly managed to dethrone Masha in a match full of reversals, action, and near-falls.

Though Masha retained, Jade showed her mettle, earning the respect of TNA’s fiercely loyal fans. While her performance proved what Jade was capable of, she couldn’t retain her spot on the WWE roster following that.

#2. WWE Superstars challenged Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship

Jordynne Grace became the centerpiece of the WWE-TNA crossover, defending her Knockouts World Title against multiple WWE superstars. She first appeared in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, leaving the fans stunned with the surprise, before making her way to NXT, where she defended the gold against challengers like Jaida Parker and Sol Ruca.

Grace made a name for herself during the WWE-TNA crossover and ultimately managed to sign with the Triple H-led company, now being a part of the official NXT roster.

#1. Trick Williams is set to challenge Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship

Trick Williams is now stepping into the biggest TNA spotlight, challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. Trick Williams has made headlines with his performances over the past few months, and his match with Hendry at Battleground is just to make a name for himself.

While both men have been sensational with their performances over the past few months, it will be quite interesting to see what happens when the two men collide in the squared circle.

