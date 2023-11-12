5 times WWE stars lost respect for another wrestler in real life

While most WWE stars get along in real life, it is no secret that issues sometimes develop between on-screen talents behind the scenes. In rare cases, there can even be a complete breakdown in a relationship, causing someone to lose all respect for a current or former co-worker.

For example, Eric Bischoff once changed his opinion of a WWE icon after a controversial SummerSlam match.

Another time, a released WWE star was left disappointed after Triple H failed to reach out to him following his departure.

In this article, let's look at five exact moments when a wrestler lost respect for someone else in the business.

#5. Tino Sabbatelli lost respect for Triple H after leaving WWE

Between 2014 and 2020, Tino Sabbatelli was often tipped as a possible future star on WWE's main roster. After surprisingly being let go, the former NXT talent returned to the company for another short stint before receiving his release again in 2021.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Sabbatelli said he "lost a little respect" after Triple H failed to contact him before his exit. Hunter allegedly told the former football player that his character had "main-event caliber potential," yet he rarely received opportunities on television.

Sabbatelli is arguably best remembered for teaming with Riddick Moss between 2016 and 2018.

#4. Eric Bischoff lost respect for Shawn Michaels

In 2005, Shawn Michaels famously oversold several moves during his SummerSlam defeat to Hulk Hogan. Many people, including Eric Bischoff, felt that The Heartbreak Kid purposely produced a theatrical performance to make his 52-year-old opponent look bad.

Bischoff, Hogan's long-time friend and former WCW boss, said on his 83 Weeks podcast that he "lost all respect" for Michaels that day. He claimed it was "pretty clear" the D-Generation X member had an issue with Hulkster, possibly because he no longer wanted the veteran around.

Michaels has always denied rumors that he attempted to sabotage the match. In 2018, he claimed at an Inside The Ropes live show that he was "honored" to share the ring with The Hulkster.

#3. Rhino lost respect for Hulk Hogan

Former WWE star Rhino, aka Rhyno, was supposed to wrestle Road Warrior Hawk at a WCW pay-per-view earlier in his career. When Hawk failed to show up, he was tasked with portraying a security team member on the show instead.

On an episode of the Talk'n Shop Podcast, the ECW legend said (H/T Wrestling Inc.) he grew up as a huge Hulk Hogan fan. He viewed The Hulkster as his hero and bought into the iconic superstar's "say your prayers and take your vitamins" gimmick.

Rhino admitted he was "still a mark [fan]" as he watched on while Hogan drank several beers backstage throughout the show. He said his image of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was "destroyed" that day due to his level of alcohol intake.

#2. Paul London lost respect for Billy Kidman

In 2004, the up-and-coming Paul London formed a tag team with Billy Kidman. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Dudley Boyz and went on to hold the titles for 63 days.

Although they performed well together on-screen, the former tag team partners did not always see eye-to-eye behind the scenes. In 2009, London said on False Count Radio (H/T Rajah) that he lost respect for Kidman due to his backstage politics.

According to London, the former WCW star had no problem throwing him under the bus "to keep himself over with the boys."

#1. Booker T lost respect for Hulk Hogan

In 2022, Hulk Hogan implied in a since-deleted Facebook post that Betty White and Sidney Poitier's deaths may have been linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. The celebrities passed away at the ages of 99 and 94, respectively.

Booker T said on his Hall of Fame Podcast that he does not "have a whole lot of respect for someone saying something like that." He also told his co-host to step in and stop him if he ever made a "stupid" remark like Hogan did.

