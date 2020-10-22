5 Times WWE Superstars botched their promos: The Undertaker forgets major detail, Roman Reigns fumbles lines

Delivering a promo is a trait that a WWE Superstar needs to master to properly connect with the audience, and showcase their personality in front of the fans. Ever since pro wrestling came into being, a wrestler's in-ring skills and their promo-skills have been the two most crucial aspects that eventually contributed towards making or breaking their careers.

In WWE's storied history, we have witnessed a string of Superstars who were incredibly gifted on the stick. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and CM Punk were just a few names who could wow the crowd with the mic skills. On the other hand, there have been moments when WWE Superstars proved that they need to work on their mic skills. In this slideshow, we will take a look at five times WWE Superstars botched their promos.

#5 WWE legend Hulk Hogan fumbles his lines while delivering a promo during his feud with Vince McMahon

Hulk Hogan

On the road to WrestleMania 19 in 2003, Vince McMahon kicked off a feud with Hulk Hogan. At WWE No Way Out 2003, McMahon had helped The Rock in defeating Hogan, and the latter was determined to exact revenge. Around the same time, on an episode of SmackDown, Hogan delivered a promo on McMahon who was standing far away on the entrance ramp. Hulk Hogan hilariously messed up his lines, and the clip needs to be seen to be believed. "The right gay guy" line has since become the "gold standard" of botched promos.

Hogan is hands down one of the best promo guys in the history of this business. No matter if he was a babyface or a heel, Hogan always delivered on the mic. This was a rare moment when it just wasn't Hogan's night and he ended up making a huge botch. Props to Vince McMahon for keeping his composure throughout the segment, as it must have been quite hard to not laugh at the gibberish Hogan was spewing out.