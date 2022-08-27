WATCH: Times WWE Superstars broke their on-screen character

Everyone knows that WWE is a scripted program where all the superstars abide by whatever has been decided backstage. From taking huge bumps to attacking their opponents verbally, most of what we see is scripted.

However, one must not forget that these stars portray a character and have a personality of their own as well.

There have been many instances when stars have gone off-script and revealed a glimpse of their original personalities. Due to the events surrounding them or otherwise, many superstars have broken their on-screen character in the programming.

These WWE Superstars went off-script

The five off-script moments we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

The Laughing Beast

Shayna Baszler can't control her laughter

Roman Reigns becomes "Joe"

The "Grandpa" comment of Brock Lesnar

The Curtain Call

