WATCH: Times WWE Superstars crossed the line

Storylines are one of the most iconic things of WWE. From the mysterious angle of Kane and The Undertaker to the rise of Daniel Bryan, it is a storyline that keeps fans glued to the programming.

Over the years, there have been various personal feuds. The stars involved took matters to another level and didn't hold back in mentioning the private lives of their rivals and, at times, even attacking their family members.

These WWE rivalries were as personal as it gets

The five rivalries and moments we have chosen for the video above are:

Baron Corbin attacks Becky Lynch

Samoa Joe invades AJ Styles' house

Randy Orton's comment on Eddie Guerrero

Randy Orton kisses Stephanie McMahon

Triple H's racist remark on Booker T

