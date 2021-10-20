5 Times WWE Superstars were forced to borrow ring gear from fellow wrestlers 

WWE Superstars usually ensure that they have several different options when it comes to ring gear, since many are needed when touring with the company.

It's touring that sometimes causes these stars issues since ring gear and championships have been misplaced over the years, which has forced many current and former stars to borrow gear from fellow wrestlers.

This is an issue that is still ongoing but was probably more common for superstars several years ago since luggage is believed to be much safer these days.

Ring gear being stolen has also become a recent issue within the company since there have been reports that some items have gone missing which then causes some problems when the star in question needs to head out to the ring.

The following list looks at just five times that current and former WWE Superstars were forced to borrow ring gear from fellow wrestlers.

#5. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley recently borrowed Damian Priest's trousers

Rhea Ripley was the most recent WWE Superstar who was forced to borrow ring gear as the women's tag team champion revealed that her luggage had been lost. Ripley pleaded with the WWE Universe for help finding her suitcase, which also contained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belt, but it wasn't found in time for her to wrestle as part of WWE's live event in El Paso, Texas.

Rather than sit this one out, Ripley asked one of her closest friends in the company, Damian Priest, to lend her some trousers. This enabled her to compete at the event.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE *LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! *LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!

Ripley shared a video on her Twitter page where she showed her fanbase that she was forced to borrow gear that seemed to fit her perfectly.

There's no update on whether Ripley has found her suitcase as of yet, but last night on RAW she was seen with her title belt and usual gear. This could mean that The Nightmare was either able to ship in a new costume in time for RAW or was able to track down her missing items.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun