5 times WWE Superstars got fired for angering Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been running the company for decades and has seen superstars and personnel come and go. Many have good things to say about the boss, but some don't.

It's well documented that Vince McMahon is outspoken and abrupt about the way he conducts business. It is usually Vince's way or the highway. And the highway is exactly where you'll be headed if you cross the boss.

That being said, let's take a look at five times WWE superstars got fired for angering Vince McMahon.

#5. Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs

Current IMPACT Wrestling writer and producer Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE in March 2015 to be a part of the creative team. Jacobs was a popular wrestler on the independent scene before transitioning to a backstage role.

Many WWE fans may not realize it, but Jimmy Jacobs had a hand in the Kevin Owens/Chris Jericho feud in 2017. Jacobs describes being involved with the storyline as one of his proudest moments with the company.

In October 2017, Jacobs took a photo with some Bullet Club members who had turned up on RAW planning to "invade" the show. The video was being filmed for the Being The Elite series as a mock invasion angle.

Jimmy Jacobs spoke with Chris Van Vliet about being let go by WWE:

"When I did it, I knew it might make some people upset but, at that point in my life, I didn’t care. I wasn’t trying to not get fired anymore because, for so long, I was there just trying to not get fired. They did for me what I could have never have done for myself. I would have stayed there another 10 years and been miserable and hated life just like most of the other writers there. I don’t want to speak for them, but there’s a lot of unhappiness there," Jimmy Jacobs said (h/t TPWW).

Vince McMahon wasn't happy with the photo and ultimately decided to fire Jacobs. Of course, Vince is protective of his company and saw this as someone from in-house mixing with the enemy.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh