5 Times WWE Superstars lost when they most certainly shouldn't have

Even if you don't agree, wins and losses matter a lot in WWE. When Superstars win at the right time, it makes their career. But when they lose at the wrong time, it can also destroy their future.

We have seen many matches in WWE where the wrong wrestler either wins or loses. Most of the time this is noticeable and the WWE fans raise their voice against it.

One has to win or lose in wrestling since this is the format of the sport. As long as things are done right, a loss can actually help a wrestler more than winning would do for them. But what happens when they lose, when they shouldn't? It ends their momentum (and sometimes even their career). In this article, we will discuss 5 WWE matches where the wrong wrestler lost their match. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 The Fiend vs Goldberg

The Fiend's loss at WWE Super ShowDown caused outrage among the fans who wanted him to win this match. This was a match where the wrong wrestler won. Goldberg is a part-time wrestler and he should've probably lost this match.

A big loss right before WrestleMania certainly has damaged The Fiend's character. Some fans even think that this will take away all his momentum. While there is some truth in this statement, it isn't the end of Wyatt. Good things are waiting for him at 'Mania.

Losing against Goldberg has certainly damaged his character but it has also granted him a WrestleMania match against John Cena. However, things could have been even better if The Fiend had retained and then challenged Cena at the 'Shows of Shows'. This would've turned out to be a more interesting storyline.

