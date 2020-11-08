5 times WWE Superstars had real disputes during a match

Contrary to what their on-screen characters try to portray, the majority of WWE Superstars get along just fine behind the scenes. Bayley & Sasha Banks and Shawn Michaels & Triple H are two examples of legendary WWE rivals who are best friends in real life.

Those examples show that even the closest of friends can successfully convince the WWE Universe that their personas dislike each other. However, in some cases, WWE Superstars do not even need to pretend that they do not like a certain co-worker.

Some opponents have been unable to settle their real-life animosity before their match or during the match itself. On rare occasions, this has led to a genuine dispute or physical altercation in front of a live audience.

In this article, let’s take a look at five times that WWE Superstars had real disagreements during a match.

#5 Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior (WWE WrestleMania VI)

While Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior had several disagreements outside of a WWE ring, they also had one during their WrestleMania VI main event.

Hogan discussed the famous match, which The Ultimate Warrior won, during his appearance on The Steve Austin Show in 2019. The Hulkster revealed that Warrior wanted the match to end early because he was “blown up” – a wrestling term for being tired:

“I put a rear chin lock on him as I held him down. I said, ‘Brother, just breathe and calm down.’ He’s going, ‘No, man, let’s go home now, let’s go home.’ I go, ‘Brother, we’re only about five, six minutes in, we’re not going home.’”

In wrestling, “going home” means bringing an end to the match. Hogan said he refused to finish the much-anticipated encounter after just a few minutes. He also told Warrior that they needed to get to the spot where Hogan kicked out of his opponent’s finisher.

“I told him, and he goes, ‘Oh no, let’s go home now.’ The crowd was rumbling. He goes, ‘Let’s go home.’ ‘No, brother, you’re gonna have to press me over your head in a gorilla press and I’m gonna kick out of your finish before we go home.’ I told him that in the ring. I got him to calm down, we got through it.”

Hogan vs. Warrior ended up lasting 22 minutes, making it the longest match of the night. Hogan kicked out of the gorilla press/splash sequence before failing to land a leg drop. Warrior then followed up with a splash to win the WWE Championship.