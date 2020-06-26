5 Times WWE Superstars refused to work together

Although pro wrestling is a predetermined sport, a lot of WWE Superstars refused to work with each other or put someone else over.

These Superstars didn't want to do business together.

These Superstars were not in favor of doing business

Professional wrestling is a business that showcases two or more wrestlers squaring up in the ring to tell a story in a predetermined bout to entertain the masses. This requires co-operation and dedication from all the members involved to ensure that everything goes smoothly, safely and according to plan. Sometimes, however, all is not so rosy. Whether it is due to personal disagreements, disinterest, egoism or refusal to put someone else over, some WWE Superstars were not in favor of working with each other, costing the fans a chance to witness a blockbuster clash.

While the rivalries we see on WWE TV are usually part of a script, they've also spiraled behind the scenes causing tension between two or more parties. There have even been cases where real-life feuds were incorporated into a storyline.

Reaching the top of the mountain has proven to be a very difficult task for many WWE Superstars, so the person on top fights hard to stay there, even if it means declining to work with a fellow Supertar. This has resulted in a lot of disagreements among several competitors.

With that being said, here are five times WWE Superstars refused to work together.

#5 Goldberg and Chris Jericho

Former WCW stars Bill Goldberg and Y2J were supposed to work a program

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was a dominant force in WCW where he demolished anyone and everyone he crossed paths with. He defeated most of his opponents instantly and his huge popularity made him a mainstream star.

Chris Jericho, on the other hand, was floundering around on the mid-card during his time with the now-defunct company. Around 1998, the Ayatollah of Rock 'n Rolla was on his way out of WCW due to creative frustrations.

Before his departure, Jericho was booked to put Goldberg over in a 30-second squash match on WCW TV but he refused. Y2J told Eric Bischoff that he wanted the match to happen on pay-per-view instead, but Goldberg refused to work with Jericho, leading to the whole thing being scrapped.

Chris Jericho left WCW and went on to sign with WWE. Goldberg later joined the company in 2003 after WCW went defunct. The two Superstars got into a real fight backstage on WWE Raw that same year, a fight that Jericho won.

