5 Times WWE Superstars were removed from matches at the last minute 

WWE's weekly events are always performed live, which means that Superstars' personal factors can often cause last-minute changes. WWE often states that all cards are subject to change, which covers the company from being sued if fans turn up to watch a certain WWE Superstar, only to find they are then not part of the show.

Over the years there have been several reasons for stars being replaced at the last minute including suspension, injury, and even issues in the Superstar's personal life. This means that certain stars are then forced to be pulled from their matches and a replacement is then named. More often than not this takes place at the last minute.

The following list looks at just five occasions where WWE Superstars were removed and replaced in their scheduled matches at the last minute and the reasons why.

#5. WWE Superstar Keith Lee - Elimination Chamber 2021

The latest addition to this list is former NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, who was originally scheduled to be part of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view last month.

Lee was set to take on both Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at WWE's second pay-per-view event of the year, before it was revealed that The Limitless Superstar was struggling with an injury.

Despite the fact that WWE was aware that Lee would be unable to compete at Elimination Chamber the entire week before the show, they didn't make the decision to replace the Superstar until hours before the event went live.

It was announced on WWE's Twitter page that Lee's replacement would be decided as part of a kickoff show match between Elias, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison, and Ricochet. The winner of the match would then be inserted into the triple threat match for the United States Championship later in the night.

It was John Morrison who emerged victorious when he was able to pin Mustafa Ali, before going on to be the man who was pinned in the triple threat match. Riddle became the new United States Champion at Elimination Chamber when he was able to pin Morrison rather than the reigning Champion.

This was the reason why WWE pushed so hard for a third member of the match, since Lashley was being protected ahead of his push towards the WWE Championship, which the former United States Champion now holds around his waist.

