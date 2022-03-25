5 best times WWE Superstars returned for a one-off match at WrestleMania

WWE fans wait for a whole year for WrestleMania, where the biggest superstars lock horns on the grandest stage. It is always a sight to behold.

The 38th edition of WrestleMania is less than two weeks away, and the card promises to be a spectacle. Among the numerous segments, one will involve Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest at The KO Show.

While the two are to talk it out at the event, the possibility of a match can't be ruled out. If so happens, it won't be the first time a superstar returns for WrestleMania.

On our list, we'll focus on five times WWE Superstars returned for a one-off match at The Show of Shows.

#5. The Rock (2004)

The Rock and Mick Foley.

Following his loss to Goldberg at Backlash 2003, The Rock didn't appear on WWE for almost an entire year. After successfully transitioning into a major movie star, The Rock returned to assist Mick Foley in his feud with The Evolution.

In a losing effort at WrestleMania XX, the duo squared off against Batista, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton. It was the only match The Great One returned for, and he left WWE again following the event.

#4. Numerous legends returned in the Gimmick Battle Royal (2001)

The Gimmick Battle Royal.

WrestleMania X-7 is considered one of the best pro wrestling events for all good reasons. Among the iconic matches was a strange yet enjoyable gimmick battle royal.

It involved 19 WWE stars famous for their outlandish gimmicks from the 80s and 90s. The Bushwhackers, Doink The Clown, Brother Love, Gobbedly Gooker, and many more legends returned for this one-off match won by The Iron Sheik.

#3. Batista got what he wanted (2019)

Batista returned to WWE after an almost five-year gap from his previous bout to challenge Triple H at WrestleMania 35. It was the only match he competed in during his return.

The contest was as brutal as it gets and a befitting end to one of the greatest rivalries in the history of WWE. The Animal lost the match and announced his retirement.

#2. Legends united to take on Chris Jericho (2009)

Ricky Steamboat and Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho continuously mocked legends back in 2019 and was confronted by Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, Roddy Piper, and Jimmy Snuka. WWE booked a handicap 3-on-1 match for WrestleMania 25, where Flair assisted from ringside.

The three returning superstars failed to do much damage to the Man of 1004 holds, who eventually stood tall. Ricky Steamboat, however, impressed fans worldwide with his extraordinary performance.

#1. Did you smell what The Rock was cookin' in 2016?

The Rock had a great stint in WWE during 2011-13. Fans thought he hung up his boots following a defeat at the hands of John Cena, but he had six more seconds of wrestling left.

The Wyatt Family confronted The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 32, leading to a match against Erick Rowan. The Rock defeated him in just six seconds, which is to date his last match.

