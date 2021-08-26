5 times WWE Superstars said they would leave the company or retire if they lose a match

Throughout WWE history, several WWE Superstars have placed major pressure on themselves to win a big-time main event match.

In addition to the pressure of attempting to win a major match, several WWE Superstars have been willing to sacrifice their career for it.

This includes adding a stipulation to the match stating that if they lose they will leave WWE or retire from professional wrestling completely.

While this added pressure may sometimes be a little over the top, it is necessary on other occasions. It forces the WWE Superstar in question to push themselves to the level required to achieve success in the world of sports entertainment.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five times WWE Superstars said they would leave the company or retire if they lose a match.

#5. Roman Reigns (WWE SummerSlam 2021)

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against John Cena this past weekend at SummerSlam. The match was billed as a clash of generations as John Cena attempted to claim his record 17th WWE World Championship.

Adding to the trash talk between the two WWE Superstars, Roman Reigns heaped extra pressure on himself ahead of his gigantic showdown with Cena. On the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the biggest event of the summer, Reigns declared that if he didn't beat John Cena, he would leave WWE.

Despite a valiant effort by John Cena, Roman Reigns successfully retained his Universal Championship in an excellent main event showdown. However, his celebrations were shortlived when Brock Lesnar shockingly returned to WWE, confronting Reigns and Paul Heyman to close the event.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham