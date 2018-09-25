5 Times WWE Superstars Suffered Concussions During A Match And Kept Wrestling

Brie Bella gave Liv Morgan a legitimate kick to the head

Pro Wrestling isn't a simple form of art or combat. The idea is to make it look like you're legitimately beating your opponent up while not hurting them at the same time. Unfortunately, the nature of the sport is such that injuries happen and many a time, concussions.

The latest case of this was on the September 24th episode of RAW when Brie Bella took her kicks too far and legitimately kicked Liv Morgan, knocking her out and concussing her. Obviously, it wasn't intentional, but the internet has a clear opinion about it and whether you agree with it or not, the fans will let their voices heard.

Regardless, it's hard for fans to have an opinion on the matter but this situation is backed up by the fact that Brie had been making consistent botches every week. However, she isn't the only one to accidentally knock an opponent out. Sometimes superstars suffer concussions and they can be so tough that they complete the match regardless of whether their brain is functioning coherently.

We look at five such cases of wrestlers who miraculously managed to finish their matches after suffering concussions.

#5 Daniel Bryan - RAW 2014

Daniel Bryan was set to receive punishment from Bray Wyatt on an episode of RAW in January 2013. It was in this moment where he rebelled against The Wyatts and turned on them to one of the biggest crowd pops you'll ever hear.

Somewhere along the way, Bryan had gotten legitimately concussed and he continued through anyway, officially turning on The Wyatt family. He stood tall on top of the steel cage and the entire crowd chanted "Yes!" in unison.

It was one of the most bone-chilling moments of the PG Era, but Bryan himself revealed that he had no idea what was happening. He was taking instructions as he went and finished the episode of RAW on a high note!

