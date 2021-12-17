5 times WWE Superstars went off script in 2021

With WWE shows being so heavily produced, most of them take place exactly as planned. However, there have been a few instances in 2021 where this hasn't been the case.

Superstars rarely ever deviate from the script but when they do, it becomes an instant talking point among fans and viewers. Some of them happened during matches, either as a necessity or a reaction to the crowd. Various other segments have delved into madness and confusion too.

The spontaneous addition of chaos did help a few of these segments while hindering the others. It is a case-by-case basis, as we will get to. This listicle will take a look at five times WWE Superstars went off script in 2021.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax turns into a shoot fight - WWE RAW (August 30th)

Charlotte Flair has been at the forefront of a few controversial moments on WWE TV in 2021. One of them came right in the middle of a match between her and Nia Jax during a late August episode of RAW. The bout did not go to plan, with things breaking down quickly.

Flair and Jax engaged in an awkward tussle, involving some real punches and kicks. Both women seemed to sabotage each other's offense before order was restored. The match ended as intended, with Nia Jax pinning the then-RAW Women's Champion.

The Queen still holds a title in WWE, although it is a different one. We will get to that story shortly.

#4 Riddle forgets his line and leaves - WWE RAW (March 29th)

Riddle had a standout year on RAW, during which he won the United States Championship and the Tag Team Titles alongside Randy Orton. The Original Bro's US Title reign is most memorable for his backstage segment with Asuka.

He asked The Empress of Tomorrow if scooters were big in Japan before admitting he forgot what he was supposed to say and scooting off. This left a confused Asuka alone, while Tom Phillips on commentary claimed that Riddle lives in a world of his own.

Despite the sudden change in output, the segment turned out better than intended. It fit Riddle's character to a tee.

