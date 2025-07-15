5 Times WWE Superstars won championships in a different promotion

WWE Superstars, over the years, have proven themselves to be some of the best in the industry. They have even managed to capture championship gold outside the promotion.

Several in-ring performers have further expanded their legacies by finding success in companies like AAA, TNA, and more. Their journeys exhibit their adaptability, star power, and unique skillset.

That said, let’s delve into the instances when WWE Superstars captured championships in other promotions.

#5. The Street Profits were once Evolve Tag Team Champions

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (Image credits: wwe.com)

The Street Profits, comprising Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, captured the Evolve Tag Team Championship at Evolve 114 in 2018. It was their debut match in the promotion, and they went on to defeat Doom Patrol’s Jaka and Chris Dickinson, who were the reigning champions at the time.

In what can be described as an intense match, Dawkins and Ford exhibited their brilliance and reached a significant milestone in their respective careers as professional wrestlers.

The victory fortified the partnership between WWE NXT and Evolve, besides allowing the two brands to expand their reach.

#4. Fabian Aichner (Giovanni Vinci) won the Evolve Championship

Former WWE Superstar Giovanni Vinci was once known as Fabian Aichner. Just like Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, he too captured gold at Evolve 114.

Aichner faced off against then-Evolve Champion Shane Strickland (AEW’s Swerve Strickland) in a hard-fought match. The two delivered a solid performance, and ultimately, the former Imperium member reigned supreme.

The victory marked a turning point in Aichner’s career, proving his ability to stand out as a solo competitor outside WWE.

#3. Los Garza are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions

The reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions (Image credits: wwe.com)

Angel and Berto, collectively known as Los Garza in WWE, won the World Tag Team Championship in the famed Mexican wrestling promotion, Lucha Libre AAA. History was made in June of this year when the two superstars represented WWE and competed for the coveted title at TripleMania Regia III.

Los Garza’s agility and impressive high-flying moves fused well with their AAA and TNA counterparts, garnering praise from both fans and pundits. As of this writing, the two WWE Superstars are still AAA World Tag Team Champions.

#2. WWE Superstar Omos captured the GHC Tag Team Championship in NOAH

WWE’s Omos made the promotion proud when he captured championship gold in the Land of the Rising Sun. In January, Pro Wrestling NOAH had a New Year event, where The Nigerian Giant competed alongside Jack Morris for the GHC (Global Honored Crown) Tag Team Championship.

Omos managed to pin Naomichi Marufuji for the win and became champion alongside Morris. However, he announced his departure from the promotion later that month and relinquished his half of the title.

#1. Trick Williams holds the TNA World Championship

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Trick Williams shocked the wrestling community and etched his name in pro wrestling history when he won the TNA World Championship from crowd favorite Joe Hendry.

In May 2025, at NXT Battleground, Williams faced Hendry for the prestigious title. It marked the first time the TNA World Title was defended outside the promotion. At the tail end of the match, Williams delivered his signature Trick Shot to Hendry and secured the win. As of this writing, Williams is still the reigning TNA World Champion, not to mention the first active WWE Superstar to win the gold.

