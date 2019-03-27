5 times WWE titles changed hands by accident

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.94K // 27 Mar 2019, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A sloppy finish accidentally made AJ Styles the new US Champion in 2017.

In the WWE, the goal of any and every Superstar is to one day become Champion.

Not only is it a huge win, but it is a symbol of the company's trust in you and your abilities, to be a representative of the brand. As well as that, a title win means your name will live on forever, as you go down in the history books as champion.

Long after you're retired, fans will still be able to find your name and see the incredible feat you did. Although there have been plenty of title changes over the years, they haven't all gone to plam. These title changes came out of nowhere, and weren't even meant to occur.

Here are five times championships in WWE accidentally changed hands, much to the shock of everyone involved

#5 Tyson Kidd briefly grabs the Brass ring

Tyson Kidd briefly won the NXT Championship, though his short reign is unofficial.

Before he was forced to retire from a botched muscle buster in 2015, Tyson Kidd dazzled everyone with his tough attitude in NXT.

During an NXT live event in Glasgow, Scotland, Kidd was scheduled to face off against Sami Zayn and Adrien Neville, for the Geordie's NXT Title.

During the match, Kidd made a pin attempt on Zayn, and though he was meant to kick out, the Underdog from the Underground was a bit slow.

As the ref counted three, Kidd's music hit for a moment, and it seemed the Canadian had captured the developmental brand's top prize.

Covering for the botch, the announcer said Zayn had been eliminated (which is not how simple Triple Threats work), and after a bit of improv, Neville pinned the Hart Dynasty member to retain.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement