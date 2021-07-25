5 Times the WWE Universe threw objects at wrestlers 

The WWE Universe recently made their return to shows and the company has promised that the next few months of action will be some of the best.

Over the years, the WWE Universe has made it clear when they are not happy with certain superstars. Whilst many fans are content to boo and ensure that these wrestlers cannot cut a promo in front of a live crowd, others take it a step further.

There have been several incidents of fans getting involved in the action and even throwing objects into the ring to avert a wrestler's attention and help the other person win the match.

This isn't something that WWE condones, but it can show that a heel is doing his or her job correctly if the WWE Universe is reacting negatively.

#5. Shawn Michaels has a battery thrown at him at a WWE event

Shawn Michaels is a superstar who knows how to get a reaction from the crowd. Earlier in his career, when he was working alongside Triple H and Mike Tyson in D-Generation X, Michaels was hit in the head with a battery whilst delivering a promo.

The downside of having a lot of entrance gear accessories… #WWENXT https://t.co/QkYqHXGcEb pic.twitter.com/YkLy5KGYRn — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 23, 2021

Michaels was the heel leading up to his match against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14. In the weeks that allowed the match to build, it was obvious that Michaels was at rock bottom in his career and was beginning to feel the pain.

The incident took place back in 1998 after Michaels had injured his back at the annual Royal Rumble. The former World Champion was already in a lot of pain and was then hit in the head with a battery whilst delivering a promo at a live event. This led to Michaels walking out of the arena.

Shawn Michaels got hit in the head with a battery, got punched in the mouth by Tyson, and cut brilliant promos... lol #fav #goat — K.W. (@SisKahrima) January 23, 2018

As noted in the above video, Vince McMahon wasn't happy with Michaels' actions. However, at this point in his career, Michaels wasn't taking the abuse from the WWE Universe and later retired from the company following his match against Austin at WrestleMania 14.

Of course, Micheals went on to return to the company four years later. He has since become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but at that point, he was one of the most hated.

