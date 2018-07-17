4 titles that need to change hands at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley

After a triumphant Extreme Rules PPV, which had an enormous number of jaw-dropping moments, next in line comes SummerSlam. The thirty-first event under the SummerSlam chronology will take place on August 19th in Brooklyn, NY.

While AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler successfully defended the WWE and Intercontinental Championship respectively last night, Jeff Hardy was subject to a 6-second defeat at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura losing the United States Championship in the process.

At "The biggest event of the Summer," all possible championships will be on the line once again with some new and old contenders looking forward to making a name for themselves at the big stage.

Here are four titles that can and should find new titleholders at SummerSlam 2018.

Honorable Mention:

RAW Tag-team Championship:

Current Champions - The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

Possible Contenders at SummerSlam - Revival / Authors of Pain

#4 SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky desperately needs a push.

After successfully cashing her money in the bank briefcase on Charlotte to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion two nights after WrestleMania 34, Carmella has embraced a new cocky and obnoxious personality that's receiving mixed reactions from the fans. While she may not be the most technically sound female athlete on the roster, the "Stated Island Princess" makes up for it with her superior mic work and snooty attitude.

While the champion has been killing it lately alongside James Ellsworth, a plethora of performers are still void for an opportunity for the title, one name notably being Becky Lynch. The "Lasskicker" is one of the hardest workers on the roster and deserves a chance to fight for the championship.

After Charlotte and Asuka failed to defeat Carmella at consecutive PPVs, maybe the time has come for Becky to go all the way and become a 2-time champion at SummerSlam.

