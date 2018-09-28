Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 titles WWE should bring back

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    28 Sep 2018, 15:53 IST

In 2018, there is seemingly more title gold in the WWE than ever before, with each brand having a main championship, secondary title, individual tag team championships, and a women's title each.

When you throw in the cruiserweight titles, the gold in NXT, and the upcoming NXT UK titles, there are currently 19 superstars in the company with gold strapped around their waist.

Whilst the idea of more titles may seem like overkill, there are some classic straps that could bring new life to the WWE roster.

Here are 5 titles the WWE should bring back.

#5 Women's Tag Team Championships

For months now, there has been speculation over the forming of a women's tag team championships, in the company's consistent goal of bridging the equality divide between male and female stars.

But did you know these titles briefly existed in WWE already?

Existing for 6 years in the 1980s, the titles only switched hands a couple of times, almost always on house shows.

The only time the fans got to see a title switch on TV took place at the 1988 Royal Rumble, which saw the Jumping Bomb Angels end the record-setting 906-day reign of the Glamour Girls.

With plenty of female alliances in WWE at the moment, (Bella Twins, IIconics, Rousey/Natalya, Riott Squad etc), expect these titles to make a return very soon.


Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
