Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5-to-shine: Predicting the next 5 NXT Superstars to move up to the main roster

    5 NXT Superstars in line for a trip to the main roster!

    J. Carpenter
    SENIOR ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 19:10 IST
    15.85K

    Enter capt
    Don't expect these two to remain in NXT very long.

    There are many reasons why every WWE fan should be excited and happy to be witnessing the current era of professional wrestling. Never before has the talent pool been stocked with so many talented athletes. There are so many intricate, moving parts that make this wild ride run so effectively, with the primary component being the men and women of the WWE and NXT.

    NXT was once simply thought of as the farm system for WWE's main roster. However, the yellow squad has become much more than just a developmental brand. In fact, NXT has produced some moments which rival other professional promotions, including the parent company- WWE.

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

    As the landscape of professional wrestling continues to evolve, so too does the stars of both NXT and WWE. It has never been this exciting to watch as NXT's stars of tomorrow compete to earn the right to get called up to one of the main rosters, be it Smackdown Live or RAW. There are plenty of talented men and women in Orlando, who are giving NXT all they have, in hopes of being the next Superstar called to the dance.

    Here's a look at 5 NXT Superstars who could be the next in line to make the leap to one of WWE's main rosters.

    #5 War Raiders

    En
    Hanson and Rowe are taking over!

    Hanson and Rowe first met as foes at the 2014 Ring of Honor Top Prospect Tournament. It was Hanson who would eventually win that particular tournament by defeating his future partner, Ray Rowe.

    Since becoming tag team partners, Hanson and Rowe have dominated at every opportunity. From ROH to NJPW, and all independent promotions in between, what was then known as "War Machine," has done it all.

    Now with NXT, The War Raiders have shown already that they are more than capable of succeeding in the WWE system. While most normal duos may spend years in the developmental system, The War Raiders are not your "normal' duo.


    WWE NXT War Machine Undisputed Era Ethan Carter 3 Ricochet
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 NXT Superstars that you will see at Wrestlemania 35
    RELATED STORY
    NXT- 5 Points to Note (18 April, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    Predicting the next 4 NXT Champions
    RELATED STORY
    5 OUT - 5 IN: 5 WWE Superstars seemingly on their way...
    RELATED STORY
    NXT- 5 Points to Note (21 Feb, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    5 best Superstars in NXT today
    RELATED STORY
    Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - May 23 2018
    RELATED STORY
    NXT - 5 Points to Note (16 May, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    NXT: 5 Points to Note (9th May, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: The Revival show up at NXT Live Event 
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...