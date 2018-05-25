5-to-shine: Predicting the next 5 NXT Superstars to move up to the main roster

5 NXT Superstars in line for a trip to the main roster!

J. Carpenter SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 19:10 IST 15.85K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Don't expect these two to remain in NXT very long.

There are many reasons why every WWE fan should be excited and happy to be witnessing the current era of professional wrestling. Never before has the talent pool been stocked with so many talented athletes. There are so many intricate, moving parts that make this wild ride run so effectively, with the primary component being the men and women of the WWE and NXT.

NXT was once simply thought of as the farm system for WWE's main roster. However, the yellow squad has become much more than just a developmental brand. In fact, NXT has produced some moments which rival other professional promotions, including the parent company- WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

As the landscape of professional wrestling continues to evolve, so too does the stars of both NXT and WWE. It has never been this exciting to watch as NXT's stars of tomorrow compete to earn the right to get called up to one of the main rosters, be it Smackdown Live or RAW. There are plenty of talented men and women in Orlando, who are giving NXT all they have, in hopes of being the next Superstar called to the dance.

Here's a look at 5 NXT Superstars who could be the next in line to make the leap to one of WWE's main rosters.

#5 War Raiders

Hanson and Rowe are taking over!

Hanson and Rowe first met as foes at the 2014 Ring of Honor Top Prospect Tournament. It was Hanson who would eventually win that particular tournament by defeating his future partner, Ray Rowe.

Since becoming tag team partners, Hanson and Rowe have dominated at every opportunity. From ROH to NJPW, and all independent promotions in between, what was then known as "War Machine," has done it all.

Now with NXT, The War Raiders have shown already that they are more than capable of succeeding in the WWE system. While most normal duos may spend years in the developmental system, The War Raiders are not your "normal' duo.