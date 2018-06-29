Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Rumors of the week

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Jun 2018

Angle announced that the number one contender's match at Extreme Rules was cancelled
With less than three weeks away from WWE's next pay-per-view Extreme Rules, fans witnessed eventful episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live this past week with many storylines moving forward and a few matches being confirmed for Extreme Rules.

We saw the former team Hell No - Daniel Bryan and Kane - re-unite on SmackDown against the Bludgeon Brothers, with GM Paige setting a match between the teams for the blue brand's Tag Team Titles; Shinsuke Nakamura was missing on SmackDown Live and was replaced by Eric Young as Jeff Hardy's opponent; Kurt Angle cancelled a multi-man match for Extreme Rules and more.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

With all that in mind, let us have a look at the top rumours in the world of WWE this week. Make sure to watch this space every Friday for the weekly rumour round-up going forward.

#5 Jeff Hardy struggling with injuries

Image result for jeff hardy sportskeeda
Hardy is rumoured to take on Nakamura at Extreme Rules

The United States Champion was missing in action from WWE's last pay-per-view Money in the Bank. Though the reason for this was not exactly thought to be injuries but had more to do with WWE not carrying any storyline into the PPV, there was word going around that Jeff was struggling with some nagging injuries.

Now the same rumours have surfaced again, though Hardy has been in action on SmackDown Live since then, competing against SAnitY member Eric Young this past week.

Apparently, a nerve injury has lead to Hardy feeling numbness in his fingers according to the Wrestling Observer. Due to this, Hardy is supposedly being protected in-house shows by being a part of multi-man matches, so that he can take a lesser number of bumps. However, fans need not worry too much as Hardy has continuously been in action, whereas this wouldn't be the case if his injuries were too serious.

The Bar Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
