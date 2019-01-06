Top 5 Favourites To Become The Next Universal Champion

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are in the race to become the next Universal Champion.

The Universal Championship, according to WWE, is the top championship in the company. Being the top title of RAW, most often Universal Championship matches headline pay-per-views. However, as we all know, the big red belt has been around on RAW that much from the start of 2017. After Kevin Owens dropped the belt to Goldberg, the Universal championship began enjoying the "part-time" status. The belt was then transferred to Brock Lesnar, who kept it hostage for well more than a year. However, when Roman Reigns finally defeated the beast incarnate at SummerSlam 2018, we thought the dreaded reign was finally over, and we could see the belt on a weekly basis.

Unfortunately, within a few weeks after SummerSlam, Reigns had to relinquish the title due to his medical condition. Thus, at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar collided against Braun Strowman to crown the new Universal champion. Lesnar won that match and had since not defended his championship.

With the WrestleMania season fast approaching, fans are speculating that the beast will soon drop his title soon. Even various betting sites have published their odds for the next Universal Champion.

In this list, we will take a look at five potential superstars who could dethrone Brock Lesnar and become the next Universal Champion.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Lashley's return to WWE has been uneventful so far.

Bobby Lashley is now a generic comedy heel accompanied by his hype man "Lio Rush". However, the dominator is still a genetic freak and sometimes, that is all one needs to reach to the top of the mountain.

Last year, Lashley told multiple times that he returned to WWE to face Brock Lesnar. With both Lesnar and Lashley having MMA background and are physically intimidating, a battle between these two behemoths would be a huge draw in itself.

Skybet gave Lashley a 14/1 odds to become the next Universal Champion.

