×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 Favourites To Become The Next Universal Champion

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Feature
299   //    06 Jan 2019, 19:51 IST

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are in the race to become the next Universal Champion.
Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are in the race to become the next Universal Champion.

The Universal Championship, according to WWE, is the top championship in the company. Being the top title of RAW, most often Universal Championship matches headline pay-per-views. However, as we all know, the big red belt has been around on RAW that much from the start of 2017. After Kevin Owens dropped the belt to Goldberg, the Universal championship began enjoying the "part-time" status. The belt was then transferred to Brock Lesnar, who kept it hostage for well more than a year. However, when Roman Reigns finally defeated the beast incarnate at SummerSlam 2018, we thought the dreaded reign was finally over, and we could see the belt on a weekly basis.

Unfortunately, within a few weeks after SummerSlam, Reigns had to relinquish the title due to his medical condition. Thus, at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar collided against Braun Strowman to crown the new Universal champion. Lesnar won that match and had since not defended his championship.

With the WrestleMania season fast approaching, fans are speculating that the beast will soon drop his title soon. Even various betting sites have published their odds for the next Universal Champion.

In this list, we will take a look at five potential superstars who could dethrone Brock Lesnar and become the next Universal Champion.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Lashley's return to WWE has been uneventful so far.
Lashley's return to WWE has been uneventful so far.

Bobby Lashley is now a generic comedy heel accompanied by his hype man "Lio Rush". However, the dominator is still a genetic freak and sometimes, that is all one needs to reach to the top of the mountain.

Last year, Lashley told multiple times that he returned to WWE to face Brock Lesnar. With both Lesnar and Lashley having MMA background and are physically intimidating, a battle between these two behemoths would be a huge draw in itself.

Skybet gave Lashley a 14/1 odds to become the next Universal Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Brock Lesnar The Rock
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Cricket - pro wrestling fan Gamer
Why Braun Strowman will become WWE Universal Champion at...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars with the most PPV wins in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Best No 4 Entry to the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Royal Rumble favourites after Roman...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (January...
RELATED STORY
4 Things That Should Happen At The 2019 Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible change in WWE Universal Championship...
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers who need to become Universal Champion in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Former WWE Superstars who should return in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could become "repeat winners" at the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us