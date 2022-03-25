Top 5 female WrestleMania matches in the last 5 years

WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner and WWE is set to put together one of the biggest two-night 'Mania's of all time. With each 'Mania getting bigger and better, WWE is set to make their return to the gigantic AT&T Stadium in Texas on April 2 and April 3.

Ever since WrestleMania has evolved into a two-night event, WWE has invested heavily into all their storylines leading up to the Show Of Shows.

The company's female superstars have been an integral part of WWE's success at WrestleMania and this year promises to be no different.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 will be headlined by Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, with The Queen set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Baddest Woman On The Planet. On the same night, Becky Lynch will also defend her RAW Women's Title against arch-nemesis, Bianca Belair.

Meanwhile, Night 2 will feature a huge Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The defending champions Queen Zelina & Carmella will put their titles on the line against Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Sasha Banks & Naomi.

With that being said, it is time to take a look at the top five female WrestleMania matches in the last five years.

Note: We are looking at the ones that weren't main events, so Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch from WrestleMania 35 and Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair from WrestleMania 37 are not going to be included.

#5: WrestleMania 37: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Natalya & Tamina - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

At this year's 'Mania, Natalya will be teaming up with Shayna Baszler to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, just under a year ago, Natalya was challenging Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At 'Mania 37, the team of Natalya and Tamina, who have previously held the women's tag team title once, challenged the dynamic duo of Jax and Baszler. The match was won by the defending champions, with The Queen of Spades being the standout performer in the contest. Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch to retain the championships for her team.

#4: WrestleMania 36: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - NXT Women's Championships

At WrestleMania 36, the NXT Women's Championship was featured on the show, in what was quite the rare instance. Nonetheless, the competitors on the night, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair lived up to expectations in this incredible 20-minute contest.

After a back-and-forth battle, Flair forced The Nightmare to tap out to the Figure-Eight Leglock to win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time. This was also the first time Flair captured the NXT Women's Title since NXT TakeOver in May 2014.

#3: WrestleMania 35: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. The IIconics - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

This was yet another incredible display of tag team wrestling by the WWE women's division. Over the years, the female superstars of WWE have established a reputation of putting together some of the best matches contested over the women's tag team championships.

Eventually, it was The IIconics who won the match, in what was a rather surprising win for the duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The closing segment of the match saw Phoenix performing a Glam Slam on Bayley off the top rope, as Royce threw the WWE veteran out of the ring with Kay tagging her.

Billie Kay then went on to pin Bayley to win the title, as she and Royce captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#2: WrestleMania 34: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax - RAW Women's Championship

At 'Mania 34, Nia Jax captured the RAW Women's Championship by beating her former on-screen best friend, Alexa Bliss, emphatically. The win was quite historic for Jax, as it occurred at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jax won the title after Samoan-dropping Bliss from the second rope. Before the match, Jax had also taken out Mickie James, who was in Bliss' corner, making sure she didn't interfere in the contest.

#1: WrestleMania 33: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax - RAW Women's Championship

WrestleMania 33 featured another incredible RAW Women's Championship match, with Bayley heading into the Show Of Shows as the defending champion. The numbers were stacked against her, as her fellow horsewomen, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were aiming to dethrone the champion in this four-way elimination match.

Throw in Nia Jax into the mix and Bayley's chances of retaining her RAW Women's Title were almost next to minimal. However, a resilient Bayley managed to get past all three title challengers, eventually retaining her title in the most dramatic way possible.

In the match, Flair, Bayley, and Banks teamed up to execute a triple powerbomb on Jax and eliminated her. Next up, The Queen eliminated Banks, as it came down to Bayley and Flair to decide who would walk out as the RAW Women's Champion.

Flair collided with the exposed turnbuckle, allowing Bayley to perform a diving elbow drop in the closing stages.

