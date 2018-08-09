5 Top Indy Stars Who Won't be Signing with WWE Anytime Soon

An independent wrestler, no matter how talented, wishes at some point to join WWE. There are several reasons why a star would want to join WWE. WWE pays more than any other company. WWE is watched more than any other company. No matter how much success a star finds in the independent circuit, an offer by WWE can be hard to pass. Top Superstars like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are expected to join WWE next year.

Regardless of the fact that almost every superstar’s dream is to work for WWE, there are still some superstars who won’t be joining WWE in the next few years and will continue to enjoy the success they are getting by staying where they are right now.

#5 Brian Cage

Brian Cage had a bad experience working for WWE in the past. He was released without even being informed. After his release, Cage worked hard and signed with multiple promotions and became the star that he is today. He even rejected an offer by WWE and signed with Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and AAA.

Today, Brian Cage is a superstar to look out for. He has been improving continuously both on the mic and in the ring and it will just be a matter of time before he finds his way to the top.

Although Brian Cage has stated that he hasn’t completely closed the door on a WWE return, he still has much more to prove in the Independent circuit. He is currently feuding with Pentagon Jr. for the Lucha Underground Championship while in Impact Wrestling, he is currently the X Division Champion and is expected to enter the World Title picture by the end of this year. So, don’t expect him to jump ship anytime soon.

