5 Top Opponents For Kurt Angle After Return

Kurt Angle is legitimately one of the best wrestlers to ever set foot in WWE

Kurt Angle is one of the best wrestlers in the history of WWE. Not only was he one of the key players during WWE's Attitude Era, he continued to dominate the roster into the Attitude Era. After leaving WWE, he spent a long time in Impact Wrestling (then known as TNA), as well as on the Independent Scene.

The Gold Medal winner was recently called back to WWE and inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Since then, post-WrestleMania he also became the Raw General Manager taking over from Mick Foley. For the past one and a half years, he has done a fantastic job in leading the red brand, although he has been at odds with the management more than once.

On last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, after several complaints by Baron Corbin, and Ronda Rousey's attack on Stephanie McMahon, he was asked to take a 'vacation' by Stephanie. Baron replaced him to become the Acting General Manager of Monday Night Raw. Since he was replaced, however, rumours have emerged that he is actually taking time off to train for an actual more full-time in-ring return to the company.

There is no doubt that there are numerous stars that it would make sense for him to face if he were to return in an in-ring capacity. Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top five opponents for Kurt Angle, whom he can face when he returns to the company.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle have history together in WWE

With Brock Lesnar possibly heading to UFC after having lost his title at SummerSlam, there are rumours that the former Universal Champion is done with WWE.

However, this may not be the case. Although it does appear that Lesnar is heading to UFC in the near future, there may be one more match left for him in WWE. On the night after SummerSlam, Paul Heyman came to Kurt Angle to ask for a match for his client.

Angle denied Lesnar the opportunity, but later in the night was replaced as General Manager for separate reasons. Also given the fact that Lesnar attacked Angle a few weeks before SummerSlam, there is obviously unfinished business between the two performers.

The two also have history dating back to their early 2000s run in the company, where they competed against each other and even faced each other at WrestleMania.

