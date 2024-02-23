5 Top stars Triple H snubbed at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Press Event

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is on the horizon, and fans are on the edge of their seats. Several WWE Superstars have reached Perth, Australia, and have been involved in various activities. A press event was also organized this Friday prior to the extravaganza, which featured many superstars.

Not only has it hyped the event, but it has also exhilarated the WWE Universe. However, many top stars were absent from the event despite being a part of the premium live event. Let's take a look at the five WWE Superstars Triple H snubbed at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Press Event.

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday and is one of the huge favorites to win it. The Scottish Warrior reached Australia a few days before the premium live event along with other superstars ahead of his huge match.

However, he was not part of the press event in Perth despite being a top star and a huge name in the match. Drew McIntyre posted a video on TikTok after landing in the country, where he addressed his flight. Moreover, he mentioned hitting the gym and doing media events, which could be a probable reason for his absence.

#4. Dominik Mysterio

One of the other superstars that fans missed at the press event was Dominik Mysterio. The 26-year-old is currently one of the hottest heels in WWE, as he is part of The Judgment Day. Besides, his on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley has been captivating fans and garnering massive reactions.

However, Triple H failed to capitalize on this. While Ripley was a part of the presser, Mysterio was nowhere to be found, which disappointed many fans who were expecting to see the duo together. The main reason the duo has not been seen together could be the babyface reaction Ripley has been getting in Perth. She is ostensibly working the show as a babyface and is, therefore, not being seen with Dominik, who is predominantly booed.

Dirty Dom posted a picture on his social media handle where he was seen hitting the gym with Austin Theory.

#3. Liv Morgan

The Women's Elimination Chamber will feature some of the top stars in the women's division, and Liv Morgan is one of them. Morgan has recently returned to WWE and needed much-needed momentum before her huge match. While that could have been done at the press event, she was not part of it.

It might be because the 29-year-old was on a trip to Rottnest Island in Australia. Liv Morgan posted pictures on Instagram, where she was seen enjoying the seashore and taking a ride across the beautiful island.

#2. Finn Balor

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are two of the names who also missed the press event that was held in Perth, along with Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day is currently one of the hottest stables in WWE and will be part of the Elimination Chamber.

Balor and Priest will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Title against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Therefore, the WWE Universe in Australia was hoping to get a glimpse of Finn Balor and The Judgment Day at the press conference, which did not come to fruition.

#1. LA Knight

LA Knight is one of the major names in WWE who will be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. With him being a fan-favorite superstar, the Australian fans were hoping to see him at the event. However, The Megastar was not a part of it.

WWE posted a video on its social media handles where he was seen spending quality time at Kings Park in Western Australia, along with many other superstars. Triple H might have something in store for keeping LA Knight away from the presser in Perth.

