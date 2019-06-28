5 Top superstars who should win the 24/7 title

Could Reigns become the next 24/7 champion?

The 24/7 title is one of the few constantly entertaining segments on WWE TV. R-Truth as a 9x European 24/7 champion (in his words) has done a remarkable job with the 24/7 title. His skits and title changes are always fun to watch and brings in the sense of urgency among the rest of the locker room, who didn't make it to TV regularly.

After everything said and done, the 24/7 title comes off as a lower mid-card title and lacks credibility. From Titus O'Neill to R-Truth, every title holder is a mid-card to lower mid-card superstar.

A few runs with top superstars might bring in more credibility to the title. A dominant holder might diverge from the usual "win and run" tactic and might carry around the title with full confidence while even a short run from someone like the Undertaker might bring attention to the title and the product.

Here are five top superstars who should have a run with the company's newest title.

#5 Braun Strowman

The "Monster among Men" is yet to win a singles title in his WWE career so far if we exclude the Greatest Royal Rumble championship (if we consider it as a title rather than a trophy).

Strowman is currently embroiled in a meaningless feud with Bobby Lashley even after he pinned the latter clean at Super ShowDown. He has a physique that strikes fear in the hearts of the majority of the superstars in the locker room. Hence, a sneak attack on Strowman as 24/7 champion isn't a great idea.

Strowman could even use the title in his current feud which might give Bobby Lashley a legitimate reason to go up against him.

