5 WWE Superstars that defined the Attitude Era  

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world by some distance. The company has been around for decades and is seen by one and all as the hub for wrestling-slash-sports entertainment.

WWE has had many 'eras' that showcased different complexions to their product over the years. The most critically-acclaimed period was what the company and fans fondly remember as the Attitude Era. It was a period when wrestling was at its peak, and no one could deny WWE's reputation as the industry's standard-bearer.

From the ring getting flooded with beer to supernatural forces of darkness, the Attitude Era had everything the imagination could conjure up turned up to eleven. It helped WWE smoke the competition in WCW during the Monday Night Wars and establish itself as Numero Uno.

While every superstar of the time played a role in the success, there were a few who led the charge and were more instrumental than others. In that regard, here are five characters that defined WWE's Attitude Era.

#5. On our list of the top five WWE Superstars who were active during the Attitude Era: Triple H

HHH helped bring success during the Attitude Era

Triple H is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is a legend of the business in more ways than one and has carved out a unique legacy for himself.

HHH started carving out said legacy during the Attitude Era. The company saw him as a top wrestler who could be trusted with high-profile programs, feuds and matches. He spent the first half of the era as the leader of D-Generation X, before venturing into singles competition and becoming The Game.

The recently-retired Hunter became a multi-time world champion and headlined various shows. He was a big part of the Attitude Era's success, and was a key piece on Vince McMahon's chessboard.

#4. Kurt Angle

The Attitude Era had intensity, integrity and intelligence

Despite being an Olympic Gold Medalist, no one expected Kurt Angle to make the splash he made in WWE. However, he amazed everyone with his adaptation to sports entertainment and quickly became one of the greatest superstars of all time.

Angle was also one of the most entertaining superstars the company has ever seen. His comedic timing was absolute gold, as was his willingness to be part of the silliest feuds if it meant it would draw in ratings. The Attitude Era saw him capture many championships, including the Intercontinental, European and WWF Championship.

#3. The Undertaker

The Undertaker added multiple layers of intrigue to the Attitude Era

The Undertaker brought darkness and mystic elements to WWE, giving fans something otherworldly to invest in. His gimmick was a massive success during the Attitude Era, with the company frequently placing him in the main event.

What made The Undertaker a key part of the Attitude Era was that he did not need championships to become a top star. His involvement in top storylines and his alpha male character was enough for the ratings to flow in. Whether he was a face or a heel, The Ministry of Darkness' leader was a key cog in the main event machine.

#2. The Rock

WCW simply could not smell what The Rock was cooking. He was a megastar during the Attitude Era, with WWE using his talents and charisma as much as they could. The result was victory in the Monday Night Wars and the Attitude Era being immortalized in wrestling folklore.

The Rock was a complete wrestler in his day. He was a solid wrestler, a top draw, an absolute legend on the mic and oozed charisma by just wearing a pair of sunglasses. Whenever Rocky stepped foot in the ring, the millions (AND MILLIONS) of fans watching would hang on his every action. As a bonus, he held various championships as well.

WWE having The Great One in their ranks was in itself a cheat code for their Monday Night War game. Thankfully and amazingly at the same time, they had another one up their sleeve.....

#1. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

There's not enough talk about how WWE had two of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time on their roster at the same time. The Attitude Era is remembered for The Rock beating up jabronis at will, but it's also remembered for Austin 3:16 stomping mudholes on and stunning everyone in his way.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is perhaps the greatest superstar of all time. He was the proverbial queen on the WWE Chessboard, and he annihilated the pieces on the opposite side. He was the biggest draw of the Attitude Era, with fans tuning in in droves to see him perform (read: open a can of whoop-*ss).

Austin's feud with Vince McMahon is regarded as the greatest rivalry in wrestling history. With that and countless battles with fellow top superstars, he put the Attitude in the Attitude Era. And that's the bottom line BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO!

Edited by Prem Deshpande