5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Main-eventer done with wrestling, Top star "very upset" with WrestleMania match, plans for Cody Rhodes 

WWE is just coming out of its most successful WrestleMania weekend and the storylines have started shaping up for the post-WrestleMania season. Throughout the last week, there were several WrestleMania fallout rumors as well as the future plans for multiple top stars.

#5 Cody Rhodes to continue his feud with Seth Rollins

One of the biggest moments on Night One of the Show of Shows saw Cody Rhodes making his rumored return to WWE as the "mystery opponent" of Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare received a great ovation from the fans and went on to defeat Rollins.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro-Wrestling podcast, Cody Rhodes is expected to continue his feud with Seth Rollins. It should be noted that Rollins interrupted Cody's promo on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 and the two shook hands, raising speculation among fans if the two could form an alliance.

#4 Ronda Rousey to form a tag team with a former champion?

One of the biggest upsets of WrestleMania 38 was Ronda Rousey losing her match against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble and completely destroyed the field to win it all.

She then went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for her title at WrestleMania 38 and was heavily favored to win the match. But that didn't happen, much to the surprise of the fans.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro-Wrestling podcast, future plans for Ronda Rousey include possibly forming a tag team with former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Baszler go all the way back from their time together in UFC and are great friends in real life.

#3 No plans for Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle again

The biggest highlight of WrestleMania 38 was the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake took on Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One of the Show of Shows.

Shocking everyone, Austin had a proper match where he took bumps as well and ultimately defeated KO after delivering a Stunner. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, Austin was happy with his performance and there are no plans for him to wrestle again.

"On a related note, while McMahon would probably love to have Austin do more, the word going around backstage is that Austin was happy with his performance in the match with Kevin Owens, and there are no plans for him to wrestle again."

Stone Cold Steve Austin looked in amazing shape during WrestleMania 38 and took fans on a nostalgia trip. No one expected him to have a proper match but the WWE legend had one last match left in him, and what an absolute thrill it was!

#2 WWE star "very upset" with WrestleMania match booking

WWE did a great job with WrestleMania 38, well at least for the most of it. However, one major issue that happened on Night One of the Show of Shows was WWE cutting the advertised match of New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland at the last moment due to a shortage of time.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the match itself was initially going to be the shortest one on the show. Due to this, at least one star ended up being "very upset". After massive fan backlash, WWE shifted this match to Night Two of the show with the team of Sheamus and Holland picking up the victory.

#1 Plans for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 38

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 witnessed, as advertised by WWE, "the biggest WrestleMania match of all time". Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar went one-on-one in a massive championship unification match.

In the end, Reigns picked up the victory to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while Lesnar is being advertised for WrestleMania Backlash, his feud with Roman Reigns is considered to be over.

"Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are both scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash next month, but according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar program is considered over."

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura confronted Roman Reigns and was taken out by The Usos. If this segment is anything to go by, we might see Reigns defend his titles against Nakamura at WrestleMania Backlash. As for Lesnar, it's not yet known who he'll be facing on the show.

