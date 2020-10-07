5 Total Divas couples who are still together

It has been around a year since the ninth season of Total Divas premiered. The show featured some of WWE's most popular Divas at the time, including Carmella, Nia Jax, and Sonya Deville. Total Divas first came into being in 2013 and has been a mainstay ever since. Each season features a bunch of WWE's top female athletes or other non-wrestling personalities.

Over the past seven years or so, fans of Total Divas have seen a long string of couples making appearances on the show. WWE's most famous real-life couples gave us a sneak peek into their lives via the show throughout its nine seasons. Today, many of those couples aren't together and have moved on. On the other hand, there have been a few couples who are still together to this day. Let's take a look at five such couples.

#5 Jon Moxley and Renee Young

Renee Young

Former WWE announcer Renee Young first appeared on Total Divas in its fourth and fifth seasons as a recurring character. On the sixth season, Young appeared as a member of the main cast of the show. The next two seasons of Total Divas saw Young making guest appearances. Young began dating Jon Moxley in 2013, and the duo made several appearances together on Total Divas in 2016-17.

The couple was seen going suit shopping, hosting a barbecue at their home, and having their fair share of arguments as well. In one instance, Renee Young could be seen telling her mom how she wasn't thrilled with Moxley's behavior. Moxley and Young got hitched in April 2017, after dating for four years. Moxley left WWE last year and went on to join AEW. Renee Young spent another year in WWE, and recently parted ways with the company, at SummerSlam 2020. Young regularly posts updates about their lives on Twitter and occasionally posts videos featuring the couple, on her Instagram handle.