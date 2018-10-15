5 toughest Superstars in the WWE today

Lesnar and Undertaker

The current WWE roster is full of sturdy wrestlers who are continuously impressing the fans with their matches.

Vince McMahon loves Superstars that are physically strong, and this is why many wrestlers in the WWE have an MMA background.

In the history of this company Superstars such as The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, Mankind and more were considered to be legit tough guys. However, there is no doubt that these legends have provided many brutal fights but now they are becoming older, and at this age, it's not possible for them to produce matches like before.

Now stars such as Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles have taken their place, but they don't have a record that shows their toughness. For this article, we will focus more on wrestlers who have a record for their toughness. So without further ado, let's take a look five sturdiest WWE wrestlers who can easily defeat their opponents.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura

The addition of Nakamura in this list might surprise some fans as he is not that big as compared to some other wrestlers in the WWE. However, Nakamura also has a decent Mixed Martial Arts record of 3-1.

Even though he hasn't fought any match in the octagon for more than ten years, but this doesn't mean that one can take him easy. He is still is a bigger deal for many wrestlers, at least.

He has provided many good matches in both NJPW and WWE's NXT but for some fans scripted means fake. Wrestlers try their best not to hurt his opponent when performing the move but in some moves, it's impossible for them to lower the impact. Some wrestlers do get injured in matches and Nakamura has also provided many tough matches in his career which makes him one of the toughest wrestlers in the WWE.

