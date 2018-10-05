5 Triple H projects that didn't meet expectations

The Game is destined to take over the WWE in the near future

Triple H will go down in the annals of wrestling history as one of the greatest promoters of all time. The son-in-law of Vince McMahon has been able to achieve so much in a very short of time. The COO of WWE has successfully transitioned from being an in-ring competitor to one of the top executives in the company. Even before his executive career started, the Cerebral Assassin was known for having pull backstage and had a history of helping out Superstars whom he was close to.

The brainchild of the man with 3 H's - NXT is one of the hottest brands in the industry and has been capturing the imagination of fans all around the world in a very short amount of time. The Game has also been a key figure in the Women's revolution and is one of the leading proponents of Women's wrestling in the WWE.

But in spite of all his accolades and achievements as a promoter, Triple H's executive career hasn't been a home run either. The Game has seen several superstars, of whom he has been a vocal supporter of, fail to capture the imagination of the WWE universe. While Triple H might be on top of his game (pun intended ) right now, his career as a WWE executive and a backstage strongman has had its share of ups and downs.

Here are 5 superstars who didn't live up to HHH's expectations:

#5 Sheamus

Triple H and Sheamus are the best of friends in real life

The bromance between Triple H and Sheamus began when the Irishman signed with the WWE in 2006. The friendship between the duo is said to have started while Sheamus starting working out with the Ceberal Assassin when he moved up to the main roster in 2009 and they have been thick as thieves ever since.

The Celtic Warrior's WWE Championship win over John Cena at TCL 2009, merely a month after debuting on the main roster is attributed to the Celtic Warrior's friendship with the Game, who lobbied heavily for the Irishman. Triple H has since then been a strong proponent of Sheamus backstage and the results are there for everyone to see.

But despite having the support of one of the most powerful figures in the WWE, Sheamus hasn't been able to connect with the fans as the company had hoped. His face turn and subsequent world title reign never really got with over the fans. Add to that, his notoriety of a stiff and unsafe worker, the Irishman's run at the top was cut short despite his bonhomie with the Game.

