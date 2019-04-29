5 Twists for WWE RAW: Big title change, new faction debuts?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 29 Apr 2019, 09:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What does WWE have planned for tonight?

This week's RAW has a lot depending on it. With ratings low and the last couple of week's not hitting the heights expected, the pressure is on WWE creative now to bring back the fans. WrestleMania season is now behind us and a lull in traffic now could spell trouble ahead for future ratings.

WWE has promised a lot of exciting segments on tonight's RAW and let's hope that some of them are home runs. What's surprises and twists are planned for tonight? Here's what we can expect from tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#5 The Firefly Funhouse gets unveiled

Bray Wyatt

We saw one of the strangest vignettes is RAW history last week, as Bray Wyatt's rebooted character made its television debut. Wyatt's creepy vignette has left some fans questioning the direction WWE is going but it's clear that if handled right, there's a big upside to this gimmick.

Wyatt could get his own faction as part of the gimmick and we could see the Firefly Funhouse debut on RAW as soon as tonight. Possible names who could be in it alongside Bray Wyatt include Nikki Cross who seems perfect for the role. We should find out more about this tonight.

#4 New tag-team champions are crowned

Viking Raiders

The former War Raiders had their names changed again last week on RAW, changed from the Viking Experience to the Viking Raiders. Despite the slate of name changes, the future seems to be bright for Ivar and Erik and they could be the future of the RAW Tag-Team division along with The Usos and The Revival.

Ivar and Erik have been dominant since their RAW debut and a tag-title shot seems imminent. Don't be surprised if they get a shot at Hawkins and Ryder tonight or soon at the very least.

1 / 3 NEXT