5 Twists for WWE RAW: Bray Wyatt returns, Sasha Banks attacks WWE legend?

How will WWE surprise us on RAW tonight?

We have a big episode of WWE RAW waiting for us later tonight, but what can we expect from the show? Well, we have the start of the King of the Ring tournament as well as a United States title match with AJ Styles defending his title against the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman.

If that's not enough to hook you, we also have Sasha Banks explaining her actions last week in an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

What twists could WWE have for this packed episode of RAW? Let's take a look.

#5 The OC and AJ Styles take out Braun Strowman before the US title match

AJ Styles is set to defend his United States title against Braun Strowman

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is set for his toughest test since recently winning the title. Styles defends his title against Braun Strowman on RAW later tonight and will have The OC hovering around him as his backup.

With Styles versus Strowman being a big match-up and a potential top feud heading into Clash of Champions, WWE could throw us a curveball and cancel the match at the last minute and push it back to build more heat in the feud between Styles and the Monster Among Men. The best way to do this would be for Styles and The OC to blindside Strowman backstage and lay him out so he's unable to compete later on in the night.

Styles could still defend the title against someone else later in the night. After the match, Strowman could come out and get his revenge against Styles and his henchmen, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. WWE could continue building this match as one of the top matches on the Clash of Champions card.

