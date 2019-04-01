5 Twists for WWE RAW - Huge stipulation for Mania main-event, Lesnar to "injure" Rollins?

A massive go-home episode of RAW awaits us

WrestleMania is now less than a week away and we're all geared up for the last episode of RAW before the Show of Shows. WWE have teased a massive episode of RAW which will feature Batista returning again. There's also the massive tag match featuring Rousey, Flair, and Lynch.

The card for WrestleMania is almost set but we could see some big twists on RAW this week. Here's what WWE could do:

#5. Brock Lesnar "injures" Seth Rollins

Lesnar and Rollins

One of the biggest matches heading into WrestleMania is the match for the WWE Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins and it will determine what direction RAW goes into in the following year. I really hope the reign of the part-timer is over but we all know Vince McMahon is a sucker for Lesnar and I won't be totally surprised if he were to retain, although I do think Rollins will leave with the title.

It won't be a surprise if WWE decides to make Seth Rollins look like an even bigger underdog by having the 'Beast Incarnate' destroy Rollins and lay him out less than a week away from WrestleMania.

#4. Stipulation added to Lashley vs Balor

Will 'The Demon' face Lashley in a ladder match at Mania?

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania against Finn Balor who is rumored to be bringing back 'The Demon' again. There is also talk that a ladder match may be added to the WrestleMania card and if that's true, this is the match to do it.

Balor and Lashley have faced each other a number of times already in the recent past and this one really needs a stipulation to get it going.

How likely is a ladder match at Mania this year? Here's what Sean Ross Sapp said on Twitter:

There have been a LOT of pushes to get a ladder match on WrestleMania over the last couple of weeks.

