5 things that could happen at Extreme Rules 2019

How will the No Hold Barred tag team match end?

We are less than 48 hours from the 2019 edition of Extreme Rules. As of now, we are set to witness ten matches during the event ranging from normal singles matches to mixed tag team Extreme Rules matches with multiple major titles at stake. There are many intriguing matchups like the singles bout between the current United States Champion Ricochet and AJ Styles, and the No Holds Barred tag team action between the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre and the team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

But this article is not about rating those matches. Extreme Rules is known for giving us some twists. Be it Seth Rollins' amazing comeback in 2016, or the creepy child assisting Bray Wyatt against John Cena in 2014, or John Cena's innovative way of defeating Batista in 2010, Extreme Rules always gave us something. In this list, we will take a look at five possible twists that could happen at Extreme Rules 2019. Note that these points are completely based on storyline factors and some of these may contradict another.

#5. A new Club member

Finn Balor and AJ Styles could join forces at Extreme Rules.

As mentioned earlier, AJ Styles will face off Ricochet for the United States Championship. The WWE Universe would be looking forward to this matchup since both AJ Styles and Ricochet are proficient wrestlers and could give us a brilliant contest. However, the major angle here neither AJ Styles nor Ricochet. It is the newly reformed Club. A couple of weeks ago, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows reformed the Club and turned heel on Ricochet.

In case you don't know, the trio was a part of NJPW's legendary faction named the Bullet Club. And guess who was the first leader of the Bullet Club - Finn Balor. As of now, the Intercontinental Champion is not scheduled to defend his title. If Balor joins forces with the Club, we could see a solid stable in the mid-card that could help WWE in the long run.

