5 Twists To Expect On The RAW After Crown Jewel

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.08K   //    03 Nov 2018, 22:38 IST

Get ready for a night of many action-packed surprises
Get ready for a night of many action-packed surprises

WWE had a rather strange week, all said and done. Most of the WWE Universe was full of praise for Evolution, a show that exceeded all expectations. And then came Crown Jewel, a show dubbed by many to be a disappointing affair. WWE has a chance to rectify all of that when RAW comes around.

This is an article where I will not restrain myself. I will suggest 5 surprises that could make RAW one of the better episodes in recent memory. Of course, RAW needs something like this because of the declining viewership.

Of course, as always feel free to chime in with your own surprises in the comments section below. Do you think that Survivor Series could potentially be a better show than Crown Jewel?

Here are 5 surprises that could really spice up the RAW after Crown Jewel.

#5 Hulk Hogan becomes an on-screen manager

Hogan's expertise could certainly help the roster
Hogan's expertise could certainly help the roster

The question of whether or not Hulk Hogan deserves to be back is a topic too serious and intense for an article like this, and so let's jump to the fact that he is back in the fold again. We all saw him come out to a good reception in Saudi Arabia, with the crowd chanting for the legendary superstar. Hogan cut a heartfelt promo and that was that!

Now, the question remains where Hogan goes from here. I daresay that both Corbin and Angle are doing brilliantly in their roles as General Managers, and it may not make sense for a brand new GM to be appointed. That leaves the possibility of Hogan being a manager.

Finn Balor is the first name that comes to mind because of the 'Too Sweet' deal, and also because he certainly needs a rocket launcher strapped to his back to really achieve his true potential. An association with Hogan could certainly do the trick.


Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
