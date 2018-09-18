5 Twists to Expect on the SmackDown Live after Hell In A Cell

Let's just hope that we don't see a twisted ear

Hell in a Cell had more SmackDown matches than RAW. It may even be fair to say that it was the SmackDown matches that stole the show. This week, we deal with the fallout of what happened at the event. And we may be in for a surprise or two, this week.

WWE knows that more people will be watching than usual, because the episode airs two days after Hell in a Cell. And they will want to put their best foot forward to ensure a good show. What's a good show without an interesting surprise or two?

In this article, I shall put before you five surprises that could take place on SmackDown Live, this week. Mind you, I'm in the dark too, so I'm just basically having fun.

None of these surprises may happen or all of them could potentially take place too!

#5 Randy Orton goes after Rusev

Could we see Orton commit acts of brutality on Rusev this week?

Can you believe that Randy Orton was a babyface, not long ago? Right now, he may just be the most despicable heel on television. Orton inserted a screwdriver into Hardy's ear during their match at Hell in a Cell and twisted it around in a move that sent shock waves across the world.

So, now that Orton has put away the most beloved babyface on SmackDown Live, whom does he target next? It would make for him to target the man who's been setting SmackDown Live on fire with his very own day. Also a man who has a shot at the United States title, this week.

Orton vs. Rusev may be a more interesting feud this time around, with the roles reversed. Orton comes in as the heel, a role he excels in, while Rusev is the babyface, this time.

