5 UFC fighters who would be great WWE Superstars

These UFC fighters will definitely find their way to the top in the WWE if they decide to compete in the squared circle.

Whether or not you believe, the UFC and WWE are competing with one another is a bit irrelevant, as both promotions are very similar. Much like in WWE, the highest paid UFC fighters are the ones who are great at promos, and great at having exciting fights against credible opponents.

Unfortunately, there are very few UFC fighters who understand the talking portion of the game, and then get disgruntled when they don't make as much money as other champions or main eventers. For example, Demetrius "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is probably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, but he's not a draw at all. Why? It's simple, he's not a good promoter like Conor McGregor is. Sure, he's a fantastic fighter, but the casual audience doesn't care about that.

There are very few UFC fighters who would be able to make a smooth transition over to WWE when it comes to promos, and I narrowed the list down to five guys who would probably be able to be successful in WWE, even if they didn't end up being great in the ring.

#5 "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

Back in November of 2016, UFC light heavyweight contender "Filthy" Tom Lawlor was provisionally suspended by the UFC after he failed a USADA test for a substance known as Ostarine. Three months later, Lawlor was hit with a two-year suspension, despite his claim that he unknowingly took the banned substance. He'll be eligible to fight again in October of this year.

During his suspension, Lawlor participated in pro wrestling matches for various independent promotions. During his time in the UFC, he proved that he understood how to sell a fight, which is probably why the world's biggest MMA promotion refused to grant him his request for a release.

Since his suspension, Lawlor has been a regular for Prestige Championship Wrestling, and he's currently scheduled to team with the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, where the duo will take on the Rock N' Roll Express on July 14 for Black Label Pro.